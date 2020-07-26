Coins from canceled April launch made available in Connecticut

Fairfield County Bank branches in Connecticut are exchanging cash for tens of thousands of 2020-P Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollars.

Tens of thousands of 2020-P Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollars left from the canceled official U.S. Mint launch ceremony are being offered at face value for cash through Fairfield County Bank’s 16 branches in Connecticut.

Fairfield County Bank, headquartered in Ridgefield, was the sponsoring bank for the scheduled post-launch ceremony coin exchange April 7, which was canceled because of COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Carol Johnson, vice president and branch manager of the bank’s Wilton branch, said the U.S. Mint had arranged for the coins to be rolled, boxed and palleted for delivery to the bank’s operations center at 94 Danbury Road in Ridgefield.

An undisclosed number of coins delivered to the operations center have been transported to the bank branches. for the public distribution.

Johnson said the coins are being offered using the same distribution protocol that is employed following coin launch ceremonies — a minimum of one 40-coin, $10 face value roll up to a maximum of 10 rolls,

All of the rolled coins are output from the Philadelphia Mint and bear the facility’s P Mint mark on the obverse in the field below the motto IN GOD WE TRUST.

The official quarter launch ceremonies often draw hundreds of people, with the majority being schoolchildren, but COVID-19 safety concerns resulted in schools being closed statewide, canceling many public events.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter