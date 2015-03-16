You bought it: $1 March of Dimes Proof dollar, 2015 Chinese Panda

A Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar was among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

Joshua Holman: "I found the Hawaii volcanoes quarter in my dad's truck."

Timothy Benedict: "A gold plated 1979 S business strike SBA dollar along with a 1981 S business strike SBA dollar. Also a few older Canadian silver dimes and a Series 1953 $2 United States Note."

Blake Baumeier: "Finally pulled the trigger on a 1916 d Merc! Set.....complete!"

John Lane: "1892 1893 commemorative 50 cent set in BU"

Chris Tonnerstone: "2015 Chinese Panda PCGS MS 70. 1st 25,000 struck."

Jon Herrick: "1921 P Morgan Dollar"

Larry Thomas: "I traded some proof sets for a 1928 Peace Dollar in XF condition. And got an 1870 Guatemala 50 Centavo in PCGS AU Details in the deal."

Ken Bettasso: "10 pack of 2014 coin and currency sets still in shipping box unopened FS eligible"

David Hollister: "Bought the new $1 March of Dimes proof silver commem"

Phil N. Molé: "Found an AU 1937 Mercury dime in a bank roll."