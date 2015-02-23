You bought it: 1881-CC Morgan dollar, U.S. Marshals commemorative

An 1881-CC Morgan dollar was among the recent purchases of Coin World Facebook fans. Pictured here is an MS-68 example from PCGS CoinFacts.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

Keith Beadia: "2015 silver eagle,...and a 1999 mexican libretad…"

David Hollister: "My coin funds went toward a new snow blower. I searched closed Ha.com auctions for my fix though."

Mark Houston: "I got a 1936 quarter in change 6 days ago. abt good, but looked like a copper nickel for the uninformed."

John Lane: "I went through about 500 wheat back cents and found 2 VDB coins."

Larry Thomas: "A 1937 cent, in VF, in change. And was given a 1941 German 10 pfennig."

Brian Warner: "I purchased my 1860 Indian Head Penny in great condition. Also got a 1881-CC Morgan Dollar. Also in great condition. I am very happy."

Raymond L. Muñoz: "I bought my first Peace Dollar today. First one I've ever seen in person. Then again I've only been collecting since January."

Joshua Holman: "I brought the Truman dollars this week. I also found some cents on the ground."

Eugene Rivera: "1975 Philippines complete proof coin set"

Belcy Arellano Gabriel: "I bought a NGC-70 U.S. Marshals commem; 1878-S,1899 Morgan MS-64; and Reverse Proof-70 2013 American Eagle."

More from CoinWorld.com:



Mint marks in error on gold American Eagle coins, only two different coins have them



200-year-old Baltimore time capsule believed to contain coins



Israel's largest-ever gold hoard discovery reported at ancient harbor



Who does the gold-coin hoard found in Israel belong to?



Record-setting 'Missing Edge Lettering' Native American $1 coin resells for more than double



Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.



Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!