You found it: Reader's 'first ever' Barber dime from roll
- Published: Feb 2, 2015, 10 AM
As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.
Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:
- Wayne Aldrich: "1966 PL BU Italy 500 Lire and an NGC PR63 BN 1907 Indian Cent."
- Jack Kennedy: "3 40% silver Kennedy halves"
- Phil N. Molé: "Found my first ever Barber dime from a dime roll from the bank! A 1912."
- John Lane: '"65-'69 Kennedy halves. 40% Au"
- Tony Turner: "1967 Haitain 5 Gourdes"
Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below!
