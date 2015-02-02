You found it: Reader's 'first ever' Barber dime from roll

A 1912 Barber dime was recently found in a roll by a Coin World Facebook fan, though it likely is not in as good condition as this MS-64 example listed on PCGS CoinFacts.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

Wayne Aldrich: "1966 PL BU Italy 500 Lire and an NGC PR63 BN 1907 Indian Cent."

"1966 PL BU Italy 500 Lire and an NGC PR63 BN 1907 Indian Cent."

"3 40% silver Kennedy halves"

'"65-'69 Kennedy halves. 40% Au"

"1967 Haitain 5 Gourdes"

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below!

