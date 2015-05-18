You bought it: 1917-D 'Mercury' dime, 1877 Trade dollar

A 1917-D Winged Liberty Head "Mercury" dime (pictured here is an AU-58 example) is among the coins recently purchased by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Todd Abshire: "1877 Trade Dollar graded AU50 by PCGS and an 1823 (O-108a) Capped Bust Half Dollar graded VF 25 by NGC."

Phil N. Molé: "A few things. Got a 1937 Washington quarter in NGC MS 66 with a CAC sticker for an excellent price, slightly over 1/2 what it typically goes for. (I consider than an underrated/undervalued coin in high grades, so that's a bonus.) I got a 1900 English shilling in what I'd say is a solid XF for just a few bucks. Got a 1902 Barber half that is VF details, with just a slight and undistracting rim bump, for a little over spot. Got a beautiful high AU 1885 Morgan with some light rainbow toning on the back for $20. Finally, got a 1917-D Mercury dime in XF condition in a roll from the bank."

Adam Gilmore: "1908 S Indian Cent PCGS MS64RB"

Stephen D. Sutherland: "1812--O104 Capped Bust -Rev rotated die pcgs vf-35 $.50 it is a beauty"

Keith Shalberg: "2014 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set and a 1926 Brilliant Uncirculated Peace Silver Dollar."

Kenneth Bond: "Burnish silver Eagle 2008 W reverse of 07 NGC MS-70"

More from CoinWorld.com:

Once completed, Waterloo medal design considered a masterpiece

Heritage Currency Signature Auction realizes major bids

More than half of March of Dimes coin sales tied to Special Silver Set

It always controversial: Are we closer to replacing Andrew Jackson on the $20 note with a woman?

Coin Value: Eisenhower Dollar

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!