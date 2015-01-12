You bought it: 1884-CC Morgan dollar graded MS-64, 1932 Swiss coin

An 1884-CC Morgan dollar graded MS64, like this one pulled from PCGS CoinFacts, was among the recent purchases reported by Coin World's Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

Gaby Collectibles: "Couldn't make it to FUN - but purchased silver anyways"

Todd Abshire: "35 Morgan Dollars and 42 Peace Dollars."

Shawn Savage: "1884 CC Morgan PCGS MS 64"

Phil N. Molé: "Got a 1932 Swiss 5 francs - love the design on those."

