You bought it: 1897 Liberty nickel, 1861-O $20 gold coin

An 1897 Liberty nickel—this is an MS-66 example listed on PCGS CoinFacts—was among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

Timothy Benedict: "Nothing new this week, looking forward to other peoples finds."

Larry Thomas: "Two 2012 Canadian cents. A zinc and steel. NGC MS 66."

Kevin Perkins: "1952-S SUPERBIRD Washington Quarter (layaway)"

Matthew Otto: "found a 5 & 10 dong from s vietnam in my local bargain bin..."

Jack Kennedy: "1972 proof set"

Bryan Cleaver: "72/72 lincoln m.s. 67, 69/69 indian in v.f, and a hobo nickel"

Matt Borup: "1897 Liberty Nickel full liberty!"

Hugh Stiel: "1861-0 $20 ms60 SSR. 1851-0 $10. 1844-0 $10"

Wayne Aldrich: "A junk walking liberty half dollar to satisfy the collecting addiction while I save my cash for something nice."

Maximus Meridius: "I purchased a small collection of graded coins. Will post a list when I get home along with a pic of the lot."

Shawn Savage: "I didn't buy anything but inherited my dad's coins who passed away last week. The coins might not be worth millions but to me I wouldn't sell them for anything."

