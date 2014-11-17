You Bought It: Medal flown on Challenger, HOF silver dollar

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic purchases they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys:

Timothy Benedict : "Wish I could purchase every week. I am more of the pluck from circulation and trade barter stage currently. Did find a 2012 Loonie this week."

Braydon Ballow: "Two draped bust dimes. 1828 to 1837 in F/VF i bought them off Amazon"

Bryan Cleaver : "Completed my wheat set with a 1955 d d pcgs ms 60"

Todd Abshire : "NGC graded MS 62 Cuba 10 Pesos minted in Philadelphia, PA in 1915."

Allan Ecv Aguirre : "Bought 7 silver eagles and a ben Franklin half dollar"

Jefferson Space Museum : "Bought a flown silver Robbins Medallion (NGC graded MS63) that flew on the maiden voyage of Space Shuttle Challenger." [Jefferson Space Museum included a picture of the slabbed medal]

Nick Leone : "I didn't buy it, but I found a moderately spaced 1972 double die in my cash register at work. About good condition:)"

Bill Guirl : "Found a 1951-S Quarter"

Jack O'Rourke : "1915 Indian Head qaurter eagle found it in a jewelry store been sitting in the window for over a year were asking $450 I flashed $350 cash and swore it was all I had , they bit !"

David Urfer : "Baseball hall of fame silver dollar. My first silver purchase. It's gorgeous!"

Phil N. Molé : "Unusual luck this week. I bought a group of liberty head nickels in a local deal, and only after I got home did I discover that one of them is an 1886 key date. I'd say it rates a grade of Good, and I paid 75 cents for it. Also managed to buy a BU 1991 Silver Eagle at spot and an 1890 CC Morgan in VF for $25."

Gary Geiser: "1898 Morgan PCGS MS64+ at eBay auction. The story is I love Morgans and believe the best bargain is at MS64 and MS64+ coins."

