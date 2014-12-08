You bought it: 1834 dime, FDR dollar, Baseball HOF commem

An 1834 Capped Bust dime (pictured here is an AU-53 Small 4 example) is among the numismatic items purchased by our Facebook followers recently.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic purchases they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys:

Timothy Benedict: "Found an 80% Silver 1951 Canadian Quarter, traded for some half dollars at the bank and got a nice Bicentennial one with full lettering, most of the ones I find lately say INDEPENDENC HALL and are missing the E."

Jon Herrick: "ms 65 toned morgan"

Joshua Holman: "This week my uncle gave me a 2014 Bahamas penny he found at Walmart! I also got the FDR Presidential dollars as well."

Christopher Bohar: "I bought a few silver eagles off of eBay, that's it"

Chris-Kimberly Moore: "I found a good deal for a 2014 Palau (Year of the horse), Baseball Hall of Fame Silver Dollar, JFK set and Army commemorative."

Wayne Aldrich: "1834 ANACS AU 50 Bust Dime for $245! No problem coin."

Phil N. Molé: "Got a 2013 snake privy 1 oz Britannia for a very low premium over spot. Also Found an AU 1967 Canada centennial silver dime in a dime roll."

Steven Genovese: "Bought a 2009 High Relief Gold Coin in MS 69. Stunning !"

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below.



