You found it: 1916-S Lincoln cent, 1899-CC Morgan dollar

A 1916-S Lincoln cent was found by a Coin World follower in circulation recently. Pictured here is an AU-55 example posted on PCGS CoinFacts.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

SteveandMel Curry : "A BU roll of 1989 D Lincoln Memorial Cents."

: "A BU roll of 1989 D Lincoln Memorial Cents." Mark Houston : "I spent some FDR dollars, D mint."

: "I spent some FDR dollars, D mint." Ken Lemke : "A really cool awesomely toned MS-66 FB CAC Mercury dime. Might have paid too much but I love the colors!"

: "A really cool awesomely toned MS-66 FB CAC Mercury dime. Might have paid too much but I love the colors!" David Hollister : "'Commemorative Coins of the United States' by Anthony Swiatek....great book."

: "'Commemorative Coins of the United States' by Anthony Swiatek....great book." Samuel Miller : "I found a 1916-S Lincoln cent still in circulation!"

: "I found a 1916-S Lincoln cent still in circulation!" Finn Jørgensen : "2015 american eagle proof."

: "2015 american eagle proof." Eric Foster : "I always wanted an 1889-CC Morgan. After 10 years I found the 'right' example...Totally original; PCGS & CAC verified; to put away for my 3 year old son."

: "I always wanted an 1889-CC Morgan. After 10 years I found the 'right' example...Totally original; PCGS & CAC verified; to put away for my 3 year old son." Hector Lopez : "I got a 1913 five pesos gold from chihuahua, México large note."

: "I got a 1913 five pesos gold from chihuahua, México large note." Javier Bolaños Meade : "What I found when looking to buy, where 3 errors on NGC labels."

: "What I found when looking to buy, where 3 errors on NGC labels." Adam Gilmore: "1857 Flying Eagle NGC AU58 CAC."

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below!

More from CoinWorld.com:

Error allows U.S. Mint customers to order and receive Proof 2015-S U.S. Marshals Service half dollars early

Larry King interviews GreatCollections' Ian Russell about coins

All 2015 Kennedy half dollars to bear 1964 obverse design sculpt employed on 2014 50th Anniversary coins

Big Ben silver £100-for-£100 coin sells out from Royal Mint

U.S. Mint sells nearly 3 million silver American Eagle bullion coins on opening day

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!