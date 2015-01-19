You found it: 1916-S Lincoln cent, 1899-CC Morgan dollar
- Published: Jan 19, 2015, 8 AM
As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.
Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:
- SteveandMel Curry: "A BU roll of 1989 D Lincoln Memorial Cents."
- Mark Houston: "I spent some FDR dollars, D mint."
- Ken Lemke: "A really cool awesomely toned MS-66 FB CAC Mercury dime. Might have paid too much but I love the colors!"
- David Hollister: "'Commemorative Coins of the United States' by Anthony Swiatek....great book."
- Samuel Miller: "I found a 1916-S Lincoln cent still in circulation!"
- Finn Jørgensen: "2015 american eagle proof."
- Eric Foster: "I always wanted an 1889-CC Morgan. After 10 years I found the 'right' example...Totally original; PCGS & CAC verified; to put away for my 3 year old son."
- Hector Lopez: "I got a 1913 five pesos gold from chihuahua, México large note."
- Javier Bolaños Meade: "What I found when looking to buy, where 3 errors on NGC labels."
- Adam Gilmore: "1857 Flying Eagle NGC AU58 CAC."
Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below!
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