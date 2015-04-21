You bought it: GSA 1880-CC Morgan dollar, 1909-S Lincoln cent

An 1880-CC Morgan dollar from the GSA Hoard was among the recent purchases Coin World's Facebook fans reported. Pictured here is an MS-67 example posted on PCGS CoinFacts

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook:

Jared Grove: "Picked up a 1783 8 Reales from the El Cazador shipwreck."

Angela Vail: "finished my bust half set with 1815/2 it took 4 years to complete."

John Pharris: "I got 2006 silver eagle 20th anniversary set"

Jack Kennedy: "2015 sac"

John Lane: "2015 Red Book"

Adam Gilmore: "1909 S Lincoln Cent PCGS MS63RB"

Gaby Collectibles: "Silver - but the markets are rigged against me - just placed an order and 2 minutes later, silver went down $.03 lol"

Joshua Holman: "I found the great sand dunes quarter in my moms SUV"

Christopher Bower Haiti: "1815 25 Centimes NGC AU55"

Jonathan Rufus Whitfield: "1997 W $5 Jackie Robinson Gold Commemorative MS70"

Larry Thomas: "Skunked out on most auctions, but got a 1923 Canadian cent in VF for a good price. Also a Wisconsin P quarter in change. Not a bad weekend."

Steven Barker: "2015 silver eagle"

Hector Lopez: "1833 capped bust dime"

Paul Cribb: "1892 CC Morgan, 1893 CC Morgan, 1950 proof Franklin, 1926 Oregon trail. All from GNA Dalton show."

Larry Edwards: "1942 PCGS PF66 Washington Quarter"

Tony Turner: "1838-O Dime VF"

Steven Genovese: "1880 CC Morgan MS 64 GSA"

Kevin Smith: "First strike 2014 PCGS MS 70 ASE."

