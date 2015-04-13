You found it: 1937-D 'Buffalo nickel,' 1825/4 Capped Bust quarter
- Published: Apr 13, 2015, 12 PM
As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.
Below are some recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook:
Todd Abshire: "2004-D Michigan Statehood Quarter NGC MS 69."
Angela Vail: "1825/4 capped bust quarter F 12"
Timothy Benedict: "Found a 1937-D Nickel in circulation, unfortunately the Buffalo had all 4 legs."
Thomas Kuur: "Italy 5 lire 1946 VF."
Keith Shalberg: "2014 Burnished Eagle Silver Dollar and the 1970 US Mint Proof Set"
