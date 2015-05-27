You bought it: 1872 half dime, 1964 Mint Set

An 1872 Seated Liberty half dime (this is an MS-64 example pulled from PCGS CoinFacts) is among the recent acquisitions reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Keith Shalberg: "1964 Mint Coin Set and a 1964 Proof Coin Set."

Jay Painter: "4/23 dated LP2 Mint set, for the Wddr-006's!" [translation: U.S. Mint’s two-roll P&D set of 2009 Lincoln, Formative Years cents in Mint box date-stamped 04/23/09, to search for Doubled Die Reverse #6.]

Todd Abshire: "2 more NGC graded toned Morgan Dollars."

Phil N. Molé: "Got a nice 1942 Walker in old green PCGS holder, MS65 for a good price. Also got a beautiful France 5 francs, 1875 with the Hercules design, in AU."

Terry Lewis: "1872 Half Dime PCGS AU 53."