You bought it: 1927 Saint Gaudens $20, toned Morgan dollar

A 1927 Saint Gaudens double eagle—pictured is an MS-67 example pulled from the PCGS CoinFacts website—is among the recent purchases reported to Coin World by its Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

Wayne Aldrich: "Made a trade for a 1909 S Indian Cent in ANACS VF20 and a 1914 D Lincoln Cent in PCGS VF35."

Raymond L. Muñoz: "I didn't buy anything this weekend, but I did get [two] beautiful Homestead, Nebraska quarters with my change today."

Walter Davenport: "1927 $20 Saint Gaudens in Old Soap Box Holder that was preserved very well."

John Lane: "3 pc silver bicentennial pf69 Dcam set"

Todd Abshire: "Another certified, toned Morgan Dollar."

Phil N. Molé: "1902-S US $5 Half Eagle."

Steven Genovese: "1908 $20 Gold St Gaudens in MS 64."

Kevin Smith: "Received my 1881 S, NGC MS 64 DMPL from Northeast Numismatics. It's purty."

Scott Hoppe: "Change 1982 Lincoln cent DD"

Ace Hole: "Roll of war cents"

Michael Bruni: "2015 $5 Eagle Narrow Reeds - NGC MS 69"

