You bought it: 1899 Liberty Head $5 gold coin

An 1899 Liberty Head $5 gold coin (pictured here is an MS-66 example from PCGS CoinFacts) is among the recent purchases Coin World's Facebook fans told us about.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases and discoveries our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys and finds:

Eugene Rivera: "1991 Philippines 2 piso coin made of stainless steel"

Phil N. Molé: "1874 Swiss shooting thaler in AU for a fantastic price."

Wayne Aldrich: "I made trade for a 1909 S VDB in PCGS AU50!"

Timothy Benedict: "Found 2005 Bahamas 1 Cent in change and a 2002 P Kennedy Half Dollar in a roll."

Grove Minting Company: "Added a 1990 Germany 10-Mark Teutonic Order commemorative to the collection"

Chris Tonnerstone: "1996 ASE NGC MS 69 $117.00. Half ounce Lunar goat. $16.00 & 2 oz Mexico Libertad $ 56.00. Loving It!"

Steven Genovese: "1899s AU58 Gold $5.00 Liberty."

Adam Gilmore: "1857 Large Cent PCGS AU55"

Joshua Holman: "A convenience store clerk gave a Panamanian half Balboa coin this week."

Larry Thomas: "Skunked..."

John Lane: "11 pc set of War nickels (5c pieces)"

George Howe: "6 1982 George Washington proof silver half dollars"

