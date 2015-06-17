You bought it: 1986 Statue of Liberty Centennial Proof half dollar

A Proof 1986 Statue of Liberty commemorative half dollar was among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans. Pictured here is an Proof 69 example.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans and Twitter followers to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Jack Kennedy: "Barber quarter"

John Wagner: "1900 Morgan dol. MS 63."

Todd Abshire: "PCGS (OGH [original green holder]) MS63 obverse toned Morgan Dollar."

David R. Cerda: "Lincoln cent 1918 D, S. MS 63 BN."

David Hollister: "Still saving for the upcoming Jackie O coin"

John Lane: "1921 P, D & S Morgans"

Steven Roach: "I acquired three German 1923 Notgeld 500 Mark porcelain Friedrich Schiller 'coins.' I'm not sure if it would be appropriate to call them coins though... but hey they are really cool! Here is an example if anyone wants to know what they look like -http://www.ridercollections.com/.../marbach-am-neckar.../"

Javier Bolaños Meade: "Still saving for the next one!"

Julian Ticehurst: "A beautiful Canadian mint $15 "Maple of prosperity" with the Chinese blessing for prosperity (Albert Ng)."

Belcy Arellano Gabriel: "Three 2015 AE silver coins for the month of June."

Christopher Bower: "8 Russian 5 Kopek coins from the 1780s and 1790s."

Tim Stroud: "I got a 1969 S Kennedy Half Dollar PCGS PR68DCAM."

Keith Shalberg: "A 1986 Statue Of Liberty Centennial Proof U.S. Half Dollar and a 2015 (12 Quarter Roll)+1 Uncirculated Kisatchie Forest Set."

Nancie Maslanik: "1975 S proof roll and 2 rolls of 1970 S rolls with small dates found a few only went a half roll so far. And silver bars."

John A. Zieman Jr.: "Got a very low grade(P-01) 1793 1/2 cent in a junk bin at a local Flea Market."