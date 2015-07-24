You bought it: Kennedy Presidential dollar coin cover

The John F. Kennedy Presidential $1 Coin Cover was among the recent purchases reported on Facebook by Coin World readers.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are some recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook:

Tony Kauffman: "Well I just ordered the 2015 JFK P,D, Proof and silver half dollar today."

Todd Abshire: "I bought another beautifully toned Morgan Dollar for my collection."

Jack Kennedy: "Zombuff"

Martin Kretzmann: "2015 AUS Wedge Tailed Eagle 1oz silver Proof"

Phil N. Molé: "A couple of slabbed Chinese Pandas, an 1874 Canada half dime (looks about F to VF), and a few 1/10-oz 2014 Perth lunar horses, with the Chinese privy marks."

Frank Hunter: "'61, '62 and '64 US mint sets to nearly complete my Franklin and and Kennedy half sets all in proof and MS quality. Getting really close now."

Jeff Cergnul: "I bought the Kennedy Presidential dollar first day coin cover as well as the Kennedy Presidential dollar and spouse medal set."

Lori Rotruck: "If I do, then she will find out, lol...."

Keith Shalberg: "1964-D Brilliant Uncirculated Silver Quarter and a 2015-P America The Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin."

R. Ingram Coins: "We bought a bunch of UK Sovereigns. Nothing particularly special, though if you want a Soverign date we probably have it."

Wayne Aldrich: "Isabella Quarter PCGS AU 58 and some pre-64 US coins."

Josh Yaworski: "An 1818 MS63 large cent in RB."

Stephen Mogil: "The 2014 Proof set the 2014 Mint set, the 2015 Proof set, 2015 Silver Proof set, the 2015 Mint set, the March of Dimes dollar and the March of Dimes clad, America the Beautiful silver. The two offered this year at the US Mint."

Steve Kaus: "1906 Uncirculated Indian Head Cent with wood grain toning."

Terry Sewell: "I found a widow's [mite] at a flea market in Maine. The guy had no idea what it was so I told him all about it then gave him an American fiver for it."

William Stanley: "Didn't get the shop much this weekend just picked up 20 1964 Kennedys that looked very nice."

Cody Oliver: "An 1867 Shield Nickel, and a few garden variety Morgan Dollars."