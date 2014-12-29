You bought it: GSA Morgan dollar, Kennedy half dollar set

An 1884 Morgan dollar from the GSA hoard, similar to this one listed on PCGS CoinFacts and graded PCGS MS-65, is among the recent purchases reported by Coin World Facebook fans.

As part of our continued conversation with our readers, we like to ask Coin World Facebook fans to share about the numismatic acquisitions they've made recently.

Below are the recent purchases our fans told us about on Facebook along with the reasoning behind the buys:

Jack Kennedy : "I got a 2014 SILVER mint proof set for a gift"

: "I got a 2014 SILVER mint proof set for a gift" Billy Dellinger : "Sold my entire collection and bought a pcgs MS-65 Bridgeport Comm. Starting over!"

: "Sold my entire collection and bought a pcgs MS-65 Bridgeport Comm. Starting over!" Jay Painter : "1909 vdb fs 1102 gift! Gotta love her!"

: "1909 vdb fs 1102 gift! Gotta love her!" Bobby Wooley : "I bought both my grandsons some 50th anniversary JFK coin sets from the mint."

: "I bought both my grandsons some 50th anniversary JFK coin sets from the mint." Jeff Cergnul : "Young collectors baseball halves for fiancé sons, a Sacagawea coin and currency set for my son's girl, and I got a 2010 silver eagle from my son. Special indeed."

: "Young collectors baseball halves for fiancé sons, a Sacagawea coin and currency set for my son's girl, and I got a 2010 silver eagle from my son. Special indeed." Bryan Cleaver : "bought a 1916 d mercury in vf"

: "bought a 1916 d mercury in vf" Phil N. Molé : "Bought a GSA 1884CC Morgan, NGC Graded MS 65. I've wanted one of those GSA Morgans since I was a kid."

: "Bought a GSA 1884CC Morgan, NGC Graded MS 65. I've wanted one of those GSA Morgans since I was a kid." Patty Ramos Charbonneau: "I wish....."

Want us to add your weekend purchase to the list? Tell us about it in the comment section below!

