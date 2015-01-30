Plan for gold 1916 reissues detailed, treasure-hunter arrested

Details of the plans to reissue the famed Winged Liberty Head dime, the Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar were disclosed at the Jan. 28 meeting of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 1969-S Lincoln cent overshadows the much rarer 1970-S Lincoln, Large Date, DDO cent: Rarity is only half the story—or one-tenth, in this case.

4. Found: Largest Anglo-Saxon coin hoard in 175 years discovered in United Kingdom: 5,251 coins were discovered during a metal detecting rally in the countryside.

3. Tommy Thompson, man who discovered SS Central America shipwreck, arrested in Florida: Members of the U.S. Marshals Service made the arrest at a hotel in Palm Beach County.

2. Commission of Fine Arts recommends designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin: The 2015 coin is set to be struck in High Relief, not Ultra High Relief as originally planned.

1. U.S. Mint reveals details of 2016 gold coins to mark 1916 silver issues: Coins will have to bear added inscriptions of gold content; quarter to be Bare Breast version.

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Jan. 23, and 9:21 a.m. Friday, Jan. 30.