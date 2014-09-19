U.S. Treasury holding billions in gold, monkey throws around money

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



5. Husband tracks down keepsake dual-date U.S. Bicentennial dollar coin after wife's toll-booth toss: KHOU in Houston tells the story of a rescued dollar coin the owner never wanted to use.

4. Monkey in India 'showers' a crowd with rupee notes taken from a nearby house: The macaque monkey decided to become a philanthropist in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

3. U.S. Mint granted exemption for 75-year-old classified information involving Fort Knox: The Mint is will not be required to automatically declassify certain 75-year-old classified information.

2. Holed-and-plugged Seated Liberty dollar from Carson City Mint sells for $7,050: Market Analysis: An oft-repeated adage in collecting is to “buy the best coin you can afford.” To many, this modus operandi excludes problem coins.

1. Gold owned and stored by the United States Treasury valued in billions of dollars: It would be valued at more than $338 billion if the worth was calculated using the spot price of the metal per troy ounce.

