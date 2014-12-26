Mint changes order deadline, author explains how to make money
- Published: Dec 26, 2014, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Decoding British Coins: Some coins indicate source of metal: British coins reveal the secrets of metal origin, financial distress, and political messages.
4. Carson City Mint coins unwanted when first struck but now they are wildly popular: Q. David Bowers writes about the sought-after coins of the Carson City Mint, including the Morgan dollar.
3. United States Mint to offer 1-ounce silver Proof 2015-W American Eagle dollar beginning Jan. 2: The initial price is set at $48.95, reflecting the current silver market.
2. How can someone successfully invest in rare coins?: 7 lessons in collecting: Robert W. Shippee, author of Pleasure and Profit, talks to Coin World about how one can succeed in the hobby.
1. U.S. Mint moves deadline for ordering 2014 commemorative coins: The cutoff is noon Eastern Time Dec. 30, a day earlier than previously expected.
Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:
Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Dec. 19, and 10:26 a.m. Friday, Dec. 26.
