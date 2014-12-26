Mint changes order deadline, author explains how to make money

The deadline to place orders for 2014-dated commemorative coins from the U.S. Mint is noon Eastern Time Dec. 30, officials announced Dec. 18.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Decoding British Coins: Some coins indicate source of metal: British coins reveal the secrets of metal origin, financial distress, and political messages.

4. Carson City Mint coins unwanted when first struck but now they are wildly popular: Q. David Bowers writes about the sought-after coins of the Carson City Mint, including the Morgan dollar.

3. United States Mint to offer 1-ounce silver Proof 2015-W American Eagle dollar beginning Jan. 2: The initial price is set at $48.95, reflecting the current silver market.

2. How can someone successfully invest in rare coins?: 7 lessons in collecting: Robert W. Shippee, author of Pleasure and Profit, talks to Coin World about how one can succeed in the hobby.

1. U.S. Mint moves deadline for ordering 2014 commemorative coins: The cutoff is noon Eastern Time Dec. 30, a day earlier than previously expected.

Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Dec. 19, and 10:26 a.m. Friday, Dec. 26.