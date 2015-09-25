Peace dollar profiled, Kennedy half error found: Week's Most Read

The lead story from a series on the Peace dollar was the top new story of the week on CoinWorld.com.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. ANACS certifies 1971-D Kennedy half dollar struck on silver planchet: John Veach from Marshall’s Coin Shop in Wymore, Neb., said the coin was among circulated coins purchased over the counter.

4. Space-themed world coins more popular than ever: Of the myriad themes depicted on modern world issues, astronomy and space are certainly among the most popular.

3. 80 percent of JFK Coin and Chronicles sets sell during first hour of sales Sept. 16: The Mint reported eventually selling 45,613 of the 50,000 available sets by 11:59 p.m. on the opening day of sales.

2. 2015 American Liberty coin: Definitely more like 2009 UHR than 2014 JFK gold: "Those who compare the 2015 issue to the JFK gold coin do not literally think the two coins are similar, but they see them both as a “flipper’s nightmare” that is a big money loser for those who bought extra coins to sell," writes Louis Golino.

1. Collecting the Peace dollar: Smart hobbyists have continued to look to the Peace dollar as a value-filled series that deserves a second look, in that it gives collectors a more accessible collecting challenge than with Morgan dollars.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Sept. 18, and 8:55 a.m. ET Friday, Sept. 25.