Old Mint lease terminated in SF, Birch cent brings $1.175 million

The Old Mint in San Francisco will no longer be occupied by the San Francisco Museum and Historical Society as of Aug. 1.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Fred Weinberg makes a living off of other people's mistakes: The professional numismatist focuses on errors and the minting process.

4. Federal investigators uncover scheme to defraud U.S. Mint with counterfeit mutilated coins: A civil complaint seeks the forfeiture of $5.4 million in scheduled payments.

3. Inexpensive modern United States coins makes hobby affordable: Scott Schechter highlights four historically significant modern coins that can be bought for modest sums.

2. 1792 Birch cent brings $1,175,000 at Stack's Bowers' March 26 Kendall Foundation auction in Baltimore: The rare pattern coin is second finest of the seven known.

1. San Francisco moving on from group's plan to renovate Old Mint: The city's lease agreement with the San Francisco Museum and Historical Society was terminated on March 17.

