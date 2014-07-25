WWII-themed Canadian coin planned, silver American Eagles hot

An iconic Canadian image from World War II will be reproduced on a $2 coin scheduled for release into circulation later this year. The image, in the City of Vancouver Archives, is titled "Wait for me, Daddy."

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read new stories of the week, according to reader metrics. Click the links to read the stories.

Here they are in reverse order:

5. National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collectors set goes on sale by the U.S. Mint July 28: The set includes an Uncirculated 2014-D copper-nickel clad half dollar housed in a plastic capsule to be swiveled on its axis inside the tri-folder.



4. Paper money hoards often found stuffed in cigar boxes or hidden under floorboards of old barns: Coin World's profile of the D.B. Cooper skyjacking wraps up with a look at how other paper money hoards have been found.

3. Depth, quality of ANA auctions may mark the start of a new golden age in U.S. paper money collecting: In World's Fair of Money auctions put on by Heritage and Stack's Bowers, millions of dollars’ worth of notes will find new owners within a span of just days.

2. Collectors still fueling sales of 2014-W Proof American Eagle silver dollars from the United States Mint: Sales of the U.S. Mint's 2014 silver coin has exceeded 620,000 and is on pace to surpass sales of the 2013 edition.



1. Canada plans new circulating $2 coin with iconic wartime image: 'Wait for Me, Daddy’ coin from the Royal Canadian Mint marks the anniversaries of two world wars.

Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:

Editor’s note: Metrics were measured in between Saturday, July 19, and 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, July 25.