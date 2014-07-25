WWII-themed Canadian coin planned, silver American Eagles hot
- Published: Jul 25, 2014, 6 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read new stories of the week, according to reader metrics. Click the links to read the stories.
Here they are in reverse order:
5. National Baseball Hall of Fame Young Collectors set goes on sale by the U.S. Mint July 28: The set includes an Uncirculated 2014-D copper-nickel clad half dollar housed in a plastic capsule to be swiveled on its axis inside the tri-folder.
4. Paper money hoards often found stuffed in cigar boxes or hidden under floorboards of old barns: Coin World's profile of the D.B. Cooper skyjacking wraps up with a look at how other paper money hoards have been found.
3. Depth, quality of ANA auctions may mark the start of a new golden age in U.S. paper money collecting: In World's Fair of Money auctions put on by Heritage and Stack's Bowers, millions of dollars’ worth of notes will find new owners within a span of just days.
2. Collectors still fueling sales of 2014-W Proof American Eagle silver dollars from the United States Mint: Sales of the U.S. Mint's 2014 silver coin has exceeded 620,000 and is on pace to surpass sales of the 2013 edition.
1. Canada plans new circulating $2 coin with iconic wartime image: 'Wait for Me, Daddy’ coin from the Royal Canadian Mint marks the anniversaries of two world wars.
Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:
Editor’s note: Metrics were measured in between Saturday, July 19, and 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, July 25.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction