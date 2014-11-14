Rarities found in roll of cents, yard sale

1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent was discovered in September by Kentucky collector Terry Muth while searching rolls of circulated cents.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. If a coin collector has $500 to spend, what should they buy to get great value?: Collector Basics: Col. Steve Ellsworth talks about where collectors can find good value in today’s market.

4. Mint confirms printing error on Great Smoky Mountains National Park quarters set COA: The certificates wrongly list the date of the park's establishment as 1962, not 1926.

3. Specialists identify counterfeit 1900-O/CC Morgan dollar with links to Micro O fakes: The coin has die links to the fake dollars identified more than a decade ago that remain popular with collectors.

2. Seventh 76-mm silver Benjamin Harrison Indian Peace medal a yard sale discovery: The rarity found in an unusual venue is set to be offered in a February Stack's Bowers auction.

1. Collector finds 1969-S DDO Lincoln cent after searching through 12,000 cents in rolls: Perseverance paid off, to the tune of $19,800, for the Kentucky collector who made the find.

Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Nov. 7, and 9:40 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 14.