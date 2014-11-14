Rarities found in roll of cents, yard sale
- Published: Nov 14, 2014, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. If a coin collector has $500 to spend, what should they buy to get great value?: Collector Basics: Col. Steve Ellsworth talks about where collectors can find good value in today’s market.
4. Mint confirms printing error on Great Smoky Mountains National Park quarters set COA: The certificates wrongly list the date of the park's establishment as 1962, not 1926.
3. Specialists identify counterfeit 1900-O/CC Morgan dollar with links to Micro O fakes: The coin has die links to the fake dollars identified more than a decade ago that remain popular with collectors.
2. Seventh 76-mm silver Benjamin Harrison Indian Peace medal a yard sale discovery: The rarity found in an unusual venue is set to be offered in a February Stack's Bowers auction.
1. Collector finds 1969-S DDO Lincoln cent after searching through 12,000 cents in rolls: Perseverance paid off, to the tune of $19,800, for the Kentucky collector who made the find.
Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:
Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Nov. 7, and 9:40 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 14.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform