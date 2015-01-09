Boston time capsule opened, Bowers suggests New Year's resolutions

Pamela Hatchfield of the Musuem of Fine Arts, Boston, and Michael Comeau, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Archives, led the opening of the Massachusetts State House time capsule during a Jan. 6 press conference.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Coin counterfeiters (and those who help them), beware!: The Collectible Coin Protection Act, which President Obama signed into law on Dec. 19, is an important tool to protect our hobby.

4. Finding patterns in the Top 10 Stories of 2014: As in the past, editorial staff members met in mid-December to vote on the Top 10 stories they had covered in the past year.

3. American Eagle gold bullion sales in 2014 were the lowest in 7 years: Sales so far in January 2015 have already topped the totals of seven different months in 2014.

2. Q. David Bowers: A few things for collectors to think about when making 2015 New Year's resolutions: If you are making some New Year’s resolutions in numismatics, Bowers has two to suggest.

1. Boston time capsule opened, Pine Tree shilling and other coins found inside: A silver plate possibly attributed to Paul Revere, the renowned silversmith; newspapers; and a number of coins were reported to be in the time capsule.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Jan. 2, and 9:29 a.m. Friday, Jan. 9.