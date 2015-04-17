Proof 1968 No S Roosevelt dime sells, change to quarter unpopular

Thirteen different bidders placed bids on this PCGS 1968 No S Roosevelt dime that realized $31,102.50.

5. Coin show labels no longer bring huge premiums: Coin World blogger Louis Golino discusses the demand for first-day coins in his latest post.

4. U.S. Mint records sales of 344,423 Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollars through April 12: The coin is available individually and in the annual Congratulations set.

3. Coin users recommend the Mint make no changes to the copper-nickel clad quarter dollar composition: A U.S. Mint’s stakeholders meeting on alternative compositions took place March 18.

2. Know your U.S. coins: Morgan dollar: For decades the Morgan dollar has ranked at the top U.S. coin collectors' favorite coins.

1. PCGS Proof 68 1968 Roosevelt, No S dime realizes $31,102.50 in GreatCollections auction: Collectors bid fiercely online April 5 in GreatCollections' offering of the Cigarra Collection of U.S. coins missing Mint marks.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, April 10, and 9:20 a.m. ET Friday, April 17.