More Kennedy limits announced, Stone Mountain half dollar sells

Sales of the .9999 fine gold Proof 1964-2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary half dollar will be limited to one per person for those attending the ANA World's Fair of Money Aug. 5 in Rosemont, Ill. Online and phone sales are limited to five per household.

5. Sales of platinum 1-ounce American Eagle bullion coins continue monthly slide since March program resumption: U.S. Mint has recorded no sales of the platinum bullion coin during the first half of July.

4. United States Mint planning to release seven 50th anniversary Kennedy half dollars in 2014: Coins in two sets only available in sets, plus single, dual-dated, .9999 fine gold Proof.

3. PCGS certifies five rare 1921, 1922 Peace dollars from estate of former Mint Director Raymond T. Baker: Dollars illustrate historic transitional changes in the original High-Relief design.

2. Counterstamped 1925 Stone Mountain half dollar sells for $1,710 in GreatCollections.com auction: Among the more plentiful of the classic-era commemoratives is the 1925 Stone Mountain half dollar.

1. U.S. Mint plans to limit sales of Proof gold 1964-2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary half dollar at ANA: 500 coins will be available each of five days, and there will be a two-coin limit on the first day.

