U.S. Mint ponders 2016 centennial coins, Saddle Ridge coins to NYC

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:



5. Large-size silver certificates, Treasury or coin notes most beautiful and historical: A new reference work focused entirely on large-size U.S. type notes offers collectors a deeper look at a popular collectible.

4. Five sure-fire ways to make money in coins: Investing in coins is a little different from investing in stocks, though some of the same principles apply.

3. Dozens of Saddle Ridge Hoard coins, including one valued at over $1 million, to appear at PNG New York show: PNG New York Invitational Coin Show runs Oct. 9 to 11 in Manhattan.

2. United States Mint considers 2016 production of Standing Liberty quarter dollar to mark centennial: Discussions have not determined whether the coin woudl feature a Bared Breast or Mailed Breast obverse.

1. 2016 Winged Liberty Head dime, Walking Liberty half may go gold based on U.S. Mint customer survey results: The survey was conducted Aug. 28 among a random selection of several hundred customers.

Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:

