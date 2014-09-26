U.S. Mint ponders 2016 centennial coins, Saddle Ridge coins to NYC
- Published: Sep 26, 2014, 6 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Large-size silver certificates, Treasury or coin notes most beautiful and historical: A new reference work focused entirely on large-size U.S. type notes offers collectors a deeper look at a popular collectible.
4. Five sure-fire ways to make money in coins: Investing in coins is a little different from investing in stocks, though some of the same principles apply.
3. Dozens of Saddle Ridge Hoard coins, including one valued at over $1 million, to appear at PNG New York show: PNG New York Invitational Coin Show runs Oct. 9 to 11 in Manhattan.
2. United States Mint considers 2016 production of Standing Liberty quarter dollar to mark centennial: Discussions have not determined whether the coin woudl feature a Bared Breast or Mailed Breast obverse.
1. 2016 Winged Liberty Head dime, Walking Liberty half may go gold based on U.S. Mint customer survey results: The survey was conducted Aug. 28 among a random selection of several hundred customers.
Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:
Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Sept. 19, and 10:50 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 26.
