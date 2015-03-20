'King of Morgan dollars' sells; $60,000 coin lost, found, returned

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



5. 2,500-year-old gold and silver coins found in U.S. college's library: More than 50 Greek and Roman coins were found in University at Buffalo's archive.

4. Casino owner altered surfaces of coins to stem exodus as souvenirs: The public still removed the coins from the casino regardless of their condition.

3. $60,000 gold coin is lost at ANA National Money Show, found and returned within hours: The honest finder received a 1925 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle as a reward.

2. 'Older, haggard' image of Ronald Reagan chosen by Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee: The design was a quick, decisive choice during CCAC's March 5 meeting.

1. Low-mintage 'King of Morgan dollars' example sells for nearly $40,000: Coin World's latest Market Analysis is focused on Proof 60 Morgan dollars.

