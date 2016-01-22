Packaging errors, 'Mercury' birthday week's most read
- Published: Jan 22, 2016, 8 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Q. David Bowers: Despite multiple efforts, Anthony dollar circulates poorly: The new Anthony mini-dollars were launched in July 1979 with great fanfare. The House Appropriations Committee had approved $300,000 “for the Mint to conduct an educational circulation program.”
4. Undated Roosevelt dime struck on nail realizes $42,300 in Jan. 6 auction: The collector known for owning 10 of the 14 publicly known (2000-P) State quarter dollar obverse/Sacagawea dollar reverse mule error coins added another notable error to his collection.
3. More U.S. Mint packaging mistakes delaying releases of 2016 products: Affected are the five-coin 2016-S America the Beautiful Quarter Proof set, and the 12-coin 2016-S Proof and 2016-S Silver Proof sets.
2. Winged Liberty Head dime celebrates 100th anniversary milestone: This month's Coin World cover feature is focused on the "Mercury" dime, a collector favorite, and the gold commemorative that will honor it in 2016.
1. U.S. Mint bumps sales of 2016 Mark Twain silver dollars to correct error: The originally scheduled Jan. 14 sales of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollars have been postponed indefinitely while certificates of authenticity are reprinted to correct a factual error.
