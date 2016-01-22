Packaging errors, 'Mercury' birthday week's most read

This week's most read story concerned the release of Proof and Uncirculated 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollars being postponed so that certificates of authenticity can be corrected.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Q. David Bowers: Despite multiple efforts, Anthony dollar circulates poorly: The new Anthony mini-dollars were launched in July 1979 with great fanfare. The House Appropriations Committee had approved $300,000 “for the Mint to conduct an educational circulation program.”

4. Undated Roosevelt dime struck on nail realizes $42,300 in Jan. 6 auction: The collector known for owning 10 of the 14 publicly known (2000-P) State quarter dollar obverse/Sacagawea dollar reverse mule error coins added another notable error to his collection.

3. More U.S. Mint packaging mistakes delaying releases of 2016 products: Affected are the five-coin 2016-S America the Beautiful Quarter Proof set, and the 12-coin 2016-S Proof and 2016-S Silver Proof sets.

2. Winged Liberty Head dime celebrates 100th anniversary milestone: This month's Coin World cover feature is focused on the "Mercury" dime, a collector favorite, and the gold commemorative that will honor it in 2016.

1. U.S. Mint bumps sales of 2016 Mark Twain silver dollars to correct error: The originally scheduled Jan. 14 sales of the Proof and Uncirculated 2016-P Mark Twain silver dollars have been postponed indefinitely while certificates of authenticity are reprinted to correct a factual error.

