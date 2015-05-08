Unique note found at small sale, special gold coin honors Princess

In an image provided by the auction house, this unslabbed note is the first Red Seal national from the First National Bank of Ely, Nev. It sold for $120,750 on a $2,000 to $5,000 estimate. All images courtesy of Duane Merrill & Company.

It's time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Treasure hunter Tommy Thompson reportedly had 500 gold coins sent to Belize: The man who discovered SS Central America shipwreck pleaded guilty to contempt of court in April.

4. Collector finds four 2015 quarter dollar doubled die varieties: In a December 2014 column John Wexler asked, “Who will be the first to report a 2015 doubled die coin?” We have a winner.

3. 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set inching toward sellout: A total of 52,540 sets sold the first day, at $61.95 per set.

2. Sovereign for new sovereign: Royal Mint announces limited edition gold coin: The gold coin marks the birth of the second child from Duke, Duchess of Cambridge.

1. Small Vermont sale with a few notes, coins yields unique Nevada national bank note: A 1902 Red Seal note of First National Bank of Ely realizes $120,750 on a $2,000 to $5,000 estimate.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, May 1, and 10:11 a.m. ET Friday, May 8.