Liberty Dollar creator sentenced, Bowers writers on CC Mint

Liberty Dollar founder Bernard von NotHaus was sentenced to three years probation Dec. 2 from his 2011 conviction on charges involving the production and distribution of the private voluntary barter currency. Shown is a silver 2005 Liberty Dollar.

5. Collectors need to spot the difference between genuine and fake coin toning: Every home hobbyist should know the fundamentals of rainbow toning and how to distinguish that from artificial patinas.

4. Batman features on exclusive collector coins from Niue: Purchasers of both gold and silver coins may use an augmented reality feature with an Android or Apple tablet or mobile phone.

3. Government, Langbord family present oral arguments as Philadelphia Court of Appeals hears 1933 $20 case: It was the latest installment in the saga of determining who owns the 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagles the Langbord family says it found in a safe deposit box.

2. Collectors love finding coins bearing the 'CC' Mint mark from the Carson City Mint: Today, coins of the Carson City Mint are more appreciated than are issues from any other of the Mints in operation in the past two centuries.

1. Federal judge sentences Liberty Dollar creator Dec. 2 to probation for 2011 conviction: U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Voorhees sentenced Bernard von NotHaus, who is 70 years old.

