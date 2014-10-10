New Kennedy launch approaches, Roman hoard among Britain's biggest

The packaging for the four-coin 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection depicts, left to right, the 2014-W Reverse Proof, the 2014-P Proof, the 2014-S Enhanced Uncirculated and 2014-D Uncirculated coins, all struck in .900 fine silver. Image courtesy of U.S. Mint.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was, in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Premiums rise for Proof 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin: Those trying to buy a Proof 2014 American Eagle gold coin in its original packaging will likely have to pay 7 to 10 percent higher on the secondary market.

4. U.S. Mint confiscates 1804 dollars — in the 19th century: It's a nightmare scenario for many hobbyists: Mint officials contact owners of rare 1804 dollars and demand their return, then destroy most of them.

3. PCGS MS-65, CAC 1893-S Morgan dollar brings $646,250 in Oct. 2 Legend sale in Las Vegas: The coin was one of five Morgan dollars from the Sunnywood/Simpson Collection that each realized more than $100,000.

2. Roman coin find among largest hoards in Great Britain: Announced Sept. 26, 2014, the discovery was made in November 2013 by East Devon builder and metal detector enthusiast Laurence Egerton.

1. U.S. Mint gets ready to launch four-coin Kennedy silver half dollar set on Oct. 28: The set is composed of four coins — one from each of the United States Mint’s production facilities — each struck in a different finish.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Oct. 3, and Thursday, Oct. 9.