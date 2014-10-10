New Kennedy launch approaches, Roman hoard among Britain's biggest
- Published: Oct 10, 2014, 12 PM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was, in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Premiums rise for Proof 2014-W American Eagle 1-ounce gold coin: Those trying to buy a Proof 2014 American Eagle gold coin in its original packaging will likely have to pay 7 to 10 percent higher on the secondary market.
4. U.S. Mint confiscates 1804 dollars — in the 19th century: It's a nightmare scenario for many hobbyists: Mint officials contact owners of rare 1804 dollars and demand their return, then destroy most of them.
3. PCGS MS-65, CAC 1893-S Morgan dollar brings $646,250 in Oct. 2 Legend sale in Las Vegas: The coin was one of five Morgan dollars from the Sunnywood/Simpson Collection that each realized more than $100,000.
2. Roman coin find among largest hoards in Great Britain: Announced Sept. 26, 2014, the discovery was made in November 2013 by East Devon builder and metal detector enthusiast Laurence Egerton.
1. U.S. Mint gets ready to launch four-coin Kennedy silver half dollar set on Oct. 28: The set is composed of four coins — one from each of the United States Mint’s production facilities — each struck in a different finish.
Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Oct. 3, and Thursday, Oct. 9.
