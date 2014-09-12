Kennedy sales a no-go at Whitman, aluminum case continues

The U.S. Mint's in-person sales of gold Proof Kennedy half dollars at the August World's Fair of Money resulted in long lines at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:



5. Filmmaker explores why so many people are fascinated with $2 Federal Reserve notes : John Bennardo plans to make DVDs available for sale and is looking at schedules of upcoming film festivals to enter his film.



4. Auction set for America’s first ‘silver dollar’ : One of three examples of North America’s earliest silver dollar equivalent coin highlights Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC’s Nov. 6 auction



3. United States Mint launching a new retail solution for selling its numismatic coin and medal products : The changes will affect shipments and orders during the period from Sept. 12 to Oct. 1.



2. Legal case continues for 1974-D aluminum cent as Mint, private citizens contend for ownership rights : Two California men continue their fight to prove that a 1974-D Lincoln aluminum cent in their possession is legal to own.



1. U.S. Mint will not conduct in-person sales of silver Kennedy sets at fall Whitman Baltimore Expo : Decision comes after two major Mint releases at spring Whitman Expo and ANA World's Fair of Money.



Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Sept. 5, and 11:10 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 12.