Kennedy sales a no-go at Whitman, aluminum case continues
- Published: Sep 12, 2014, 7 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Filmmaker explores why so many people are fascinated with $2 Federal Reserve notes: John Bennardo plans to make DVDs available for sale and is looking at schedules of upcoming film festivals to enter his film.
4. Auction set for America’s first ‘silver dollar’: One of three examples of North America’s earliest silver dollar equivalent coin highlights Daniel Frank Sedwick LLC’s Nov. 6 auction
3. United States Mint launching a new retail solution for selling its numismatic coin and medal products: The changes will affect shipments and orders during the period from Sept. 12 to Oct. 1.
2. Legal case continues for 1974-D aluminum cent as Mint, private citizens contend for ownership rights: Two California men continue their fight to prove that a 1974-D Lincoln aluminum cent in their possession is legal to own.
1. U.S. Mint will not conduct in-person sales of silver Kennedy sets at fall Whitman Baltimore Expo: Decision comes after two major Mint releases at spring Whitman Expo and ANA World's Fair of Money.
Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:
Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Sept. 5, and 11:10 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 12.
