Gold Proof Kennedy half dollar news dominates headlines
- Published: Aug 8, 2014, 7 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Here they are in reverse order:
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read new stories of the week, according to reader metrics. Click the links to read the stories.
5. U.S. Mint to issue a 2015 Reverse Proof set, according to Mint officials: Details of the program were released in an exclusive interview with Coin World.
4. U.S. Mint to have 75,000 gold Kennedy half dollars available by Oct. 1: The West Point Mint is striking the 0.75-ounce .9999 fine gold half dollars at the rate of 6,000 per week.
3. U.S. Mint ends in-person sales of gold Kennedy half dollars: Mint officials cited security and safety issues as the reasoning behind the surprising decision.
2. Collectors, dealers who redeemed silver certificates between 1964 and 1968 received granules in return: Coin World staff responds to its audience in its Readers Ask column.
1. First gold Kennedy half dollar sold at ANA convention resold for $100,000: The dealers who bought the coin for $5,000 sell it to a longtime customer.
