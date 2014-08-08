Gold Proof Kennedy half dollar news dominates headlines

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Here they are in reverse order:

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read new stories of the week, according to reader metrics. Click the links to read the stories.

5. U.S. Mint to issue a 2015 Reverse Proof set, according to Mint officials: Details of the program were released in an exclusive interview with Coin World.

4. U.S. Mint to have 75,000 gold Kennedy half dollars available by Oct. 1: The West Point Mint is striking the 0.75-ounce .9999 fine gold half dollars at the rate of 6,000 per week.

3. U.S. Mint ends in-person sales of gold Kennedy half dollars: Mint officials cited security and safety issues as the reasoning behind the surprising decision.

2. Collectors, dealers who redeemed silver certificates between 1964 and 1968 received granules in return: Coin World staff responds to its audience in its Readers Ask column.

1. First gold Kennedy half dollar sold at ANA convention resold for $100,000: The dealers who bought the coin for $5,000 sell it to a longtime customer.

Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published: