Proof 2014 Kennedy price announced, 70K Uncirculated sets sell

5. A deceptive alteration method that originally appeared several years ago appears to be making a comeback: One side of each coin would be tooled off, using a fine-detail lathe or similar equipment.

4. With 'unexpectedly nice, frosty walnut-brown color,' 1793 Wreath cent graded Very Good sells for $2,012: Like any coin at the low-end of the price scale for a particular issue, the coin has its pros and cons.

3. SS Central America site reveals more treasure with more than 2,000 U.S. gold coins found since April: Odyssey Marine's sediment removal and filtration system recovers gold dust.

2. Nearly 70,000 50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollar Uncirculated sets sell on first day: The U.S. Mint began taking orders for the copper-nickel clad set at noon ET on July 24.

1. U.S. Mint sets price of $1,240.00 for gold Proof 2014 Kennedy half dollar: The coin will go on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 5 at the Mint website and via the Mint telephone ordering line, and at Mint retail sales centers.

Editor’s note: Metrics were measured in between Saturday, July 26, and 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 1.