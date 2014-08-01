Proof 2014 Kennedy price announced, 70K Uncirculated sets sell
- Published: Aug 1, 2014, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read new stories of the week, according to reader metrics. Click the links to read the stories.
Here they are in reverse order:
5. A deceptive alteration method that originally appeared several years ago appears to be making a comeback: One side of each coin would be tooled off, using a fine-detail lathe or similar equipment.
4. With 'unexpectedly nice, frosty walnut-brown color,' 1793 Wreath cent graded Very Good sells for $2,012: Like any coin at the low-end of the price scale for a particular issue, the coin has its pros and cons.
3. SS Central America site reveals more treasure with more than 2,000 U.S. gold coins found since April: Odyssey Marine's sediment removal and filtration system recovers gold dust.
2. Nearly 70,000 50th Anniversary Kennedy half dollar Uncirculated sets sell on first day: The U.S. Mint began taking orders for the copper-nickel clad set at noon ET on July 24.
1. U.S. Mint sets price of $1,240.00 for gold Proof 2014 Kennedy half dollar: The coin will go on sale at noon Eastern Time Aug. 5 at the Mint website and via the Mint telephone ordering line, and at Mint retail sales centers.
Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:
Editor’s note: Metrics were measured in between Saturday, July 26, and 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 1.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains