Gold Kennedy numbers don't add up, convict's love token sold

5. Standing Liberty, male Mercury among notable U.S. numismatic nudes: Gerry Tebben highlighted them in his latest Five Facts blog post.

4. Odyssey Marine Exploration continues to recover treasure from SS Central America: Gold, gold and more gold in being brought up in the form of coin, nuggets and dust.

3. Legislation aims to replace $1 paper note with $1 coin to same money, prevent waste: Preventing waste and implementing cost savings and revenue enhancement would summarize the purpose of the 17-page bill.

2. Convict’s love token, made from 1797 British Cartwheel penny, realizes $560 U.S. in auction: The artifact of a convict’s love nearly tripled its estimate when sold in Noble Numismatics’ July 29 sale.

1. Sales versus certified: numbers for Proof Kennedy gold 50th Anniversary half dollars don’t match: The cumulative totals reported graded and encapsulated by grading services exceed the number of coins offered and reported sold at the August ANA convention.

