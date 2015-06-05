Doubled dies discovered on ATB quarters: Week's Most Read

This 2015-P Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollar submitted by Bryant Allard shows doubling from the top of the water pump inside the two windows directly behind the top of the pump.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. American Eagle silver bullion coins sales by U.S. Mint dip 29 percent in May: Sales of American Eagle gold bullion coins dropped 27 percent over the same period.

4. Louis Golino: March of Dimes secondary market taking shape: Sets in their original government packaging that have been opened started off at about $90, then moved to $100, and some online auctions for them have recently reached the $120 level.

3. U.S. Mint explains depletion of inventory of 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt First Spouse gold coins: When the United States Mint established a maximum mintage of 10,000 for each of the four 2014 First Spouse $10 gold coins, it did not guarantee it would mint that many.

2. 1893 commemorative coin found in roll 122 years after issue: Almost never does 'Found in Rolls' columnist Bill O'Rourke find a coin like the one he discovered this month.

1. Collectors discover doubled dies on America the Beautiful quarter dollars: John Wexler's latest Varieties Notebook column is focused on quarters with doubled dies.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, May 29, and 9:52 a.m. ET Friday, June 5.