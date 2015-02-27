Baltimore time capsule found, spherical coins released

A cornerstone removed from the Washington Monument in Baltimore was placed in 1815 and is believed to contain coins and other items.

5. Mint marks in error on gold American Eagle coins, only two different coins have them: Bullion coins are meant to be bought and sold based on the intrinsic metal value, not as numismatic collectibles.

4. New doubled die obverse confirmed on 1919 dime exciting collectors: The coin shows strong doubling on portions of the letters of the motto IN GOD WE TRUST, with no apparent doubling visible elsewhere.

3. Polish mint goes global with groundbreaking coin shape: A new spherical coin struck for Niue Island ups the ante of minting technology.

2. Recovery of underwater hoard of gold coins in Israel filmed [VIDEO]: Nearly 2,000 gold coins from the 11th century found in Caesarea National Park.

1. 200-year-old Baltimore time capsule believed to contain coins: Granite cornerstone used as a time capsule at Washington Monument discovered Feb. 16 and opened Feb. 18.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Feb. 20, and 8:39 a.m. ET Friday, Feb. 27.