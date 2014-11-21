ISIL wants coins, 1 million silver eagles purchased in 1 day

Images of reported proposed coins for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria include two copper coins, three silver coins and two gold coins, as released by Mashable.com.

5. Market watchers suggest precious metals yet to reach bottom before successfully rebounding: With the price of silver continuing to drop, analysts see buying opportunities for investors but some are forecasting even lower prices.

4. Matthew A. Stickney 1794 Flowing Hair dollar brings $470,000 in Newman Part V sale: The Nov. 14 and 15 New York City sale realizes more than $10.4 million.

3. More than 2,000 19th century silver coins in mud-pot hoard discovered in India: Construction workers in a southern region of India make the find.

2. United States Mint resumes silver American Eagle sales Nov. 17 to satisfy voracious investor demand: Authorized purchasers bought 1,012,000 coins from the 1,525,000 allotted by the Mint.

1. Can ISIL issue its own coins?: Facts indicate that it is highly improbable the Islamic State will be able to circulate its own coins as they reportedly want to.

