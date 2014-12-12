Gold Kennedy max mintage announced, new 1803 dollar variety found

The U.S. Mint has put a maximum release ceiling of 75,000 of the Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary gold half dollar.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Proof 70 gold Kennedy sells for $1,101.10 after ‘rough few months’ for big 2014 release: Steve Roach's latest Market Analysis posts focus on current values of 2014's big releases.

4. Reader wonders if a 'gold' medal he bought on eBay for $74 could be worth more: Collector wonders whether his Lucite-entombed E.H. Harriman Award medal purchased for $74 on eBay is 20-karat gold or another version of the medal.

3. 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency Sets: Sales resume, again, on Dec. 4 after brief period of sales Dec. 3: Confusion resulted Dec. 3 after the U.S. Mint resumed sales of the 2014 American $1 Coin & Currency Sets.

2. Numismatists at ICG identify previously unknown 1803 Draped Bust dollar obverse: It is the first new early dollar variety discovery in more than two decades.

1. U.S. Mint announces Dec. 5 maximum mintage of 75,000 for gold half dollar: As of Nov. 30, the Mint had sold 67,640 coins, which were priced at $1,165.

Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Dec. 5, and 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 12.