Gold Kennedy max mintage announced, new 1803 dollar variety found
- Published: Dec 12, 2014, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Proof 70 gold Kennedy sells for $1,101.10 after ‘rough few months’ for big 2014 release: Steve Roach's latest Market Analysis posts focus on current values of 2014's big releases.
4. Reader wonders if a 'gold' medal he bought on eBay for $74 could be worth more: Collector wonders whether his Lucite-entombed E.H. Harriman Award medal purchased for $74 on eBay is 20-karat gold or another version of the medal.
3. 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency Sets: Sales resume, again, on Dec. 4 after brief period of sales Dec. 3: Confusion resulted Dec. 3 after the U.S. Mint resumed sales of the 2014 American $1 Coin & Currency Sets.
2. Numismatists at ICG identify previously unknown 1803 Draped Bust dollar obverse: It is the first new early dollar variety discovery in more than two decades.
1. U.S. Mint announces Dec. 5 maximum mintage of 75,000 for gold half dollar: As of Nov. 30, the Mint had sold 67,640 coins, which were priced at $1,165.
Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:
Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Dec. 5, and 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 12.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains