Newman coin sells for $42, planchet flaws affect Kennedy sets

The least expensive coin in the recent Newman auction was this 1906 Indian Head cent with reverse damage that brought $42.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Counterfeiter fakes key-date 1886 Liberty Head 5-cent coin without using host coin: Only the 1885, 1912-S, and of course the ultra-rare 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coins have lower mintages than the 1886 coin.

4. Artist reimagines Lincoln cent with portrait of Ronald Reagan: Replacing the familiar Lincoln with Reagan is an artistic and political statement for the artist.

3. Mint drops maximum edition on four-coin silver Kennedy half dollar sets to 225,000: The Mint initially announced Oct. 24 a product limit of 300,000 units for the 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection.

2. None of Kennedy half dollars in two-coin 50th Anniversary set graded Specimen 70: Grading services say coin quality was affected by planchet flaws.

1. A Newman Collection Indian Head cent sold for only $42?: Newman’s ‘ordinary’ coins: The Newman Collection with its subsequent auctions has something for absolutely every budget.

Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 28.