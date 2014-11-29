Newman coin sells for $42, planchet flaws affect Kennedy sets
- Published: Nov 29, 2014, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Counterfeiter fakes key-date 1886 Liberty Head 5-cent coin without using host coin: Only the 1885, 1912-S, and of course the ultra-rare 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coins have lower mintages than the 1886 coin.
4. Artist reimagines Lincoln cent with portrait of Ronald Reagan: Replacing the familiar Lincoln with Reagan is an artistic and political statement for the artist.
3. Mint drops maximum edition on four-coin silver Kennedy half dollar sets to 225,000: The Mint initially announced Oct. 24 a product limit of 300,000 units for the 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Silver Coin Collection.
2. None of Kennedy half dollars in two-coin 50th Anniversary set graded Specimen 70: Grading services say coin quality was affected by planchet flaws.
1. A Newman Collection Indian Head cent sold for only $42?: Newman’s ‘ordinary’ coins: The Newman Collection with its subsequent auctions has something for absolutely every budget.
Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:
Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Nov. 21, and Friday, Nov. 28.
