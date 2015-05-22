1795 'Jefferson' cent profiled, first Pogue auction held

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



5. 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set still 'Currently Unavailable' from U.S. Mint: The three-coin set is limited to a maximum release of 75,000 sets at $61.95 per set.

4. One of two known 2014 American Eagle, Narrow Reeds tenth-ounce gold bullion coins sells for $28,650: Raleigh, N.C., collector Darrell Hicks discovered the two coins and submitted to Numismatic Guaranty Corp. for grading.

3. Half dimes led off first D. Brent Pogue Collection auction May 19 in New York City: Stack's Bowers Galleries and Sotheby's conducted the first of several planned Pogue Collection sales.

2. Immersed in Seated Liberty quarter dollars, putting final touches on new reference: Q. David Bowers is finishing up A Guide Book of Liberty Seated Coins.

1. The saw-maker's patterns: Gerald Tebben discusses the 1795 "Jefferson" cent, a classic counterfeit.

