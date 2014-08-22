Bowers on restruck rarities, $20M in fake Chinese notes found
- Published: Aug 22, 2014, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read new stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Perth Mint releases designs, details of 2015 bullion program: The program includes a dual-date 25th anniversary silver Kookaburra.
4. More than $50 million in U.S. coins sold during Heritage, Stack's Bowers auctions at ANA convention: Hobby legend Q. David Bowers commented that coins are being traded more frequently than in previous generations.
3. There's more than lint in your pocket or purse: Take a closer look at your paper cash: Coin World explains how to identify the important details of your dollars
2. Chinese police confiscate $20.57 million in counterfeit notes in Guangdong province: The area has been subject to a number of counterfeit-related raids this year.
1. In the 1830s the U.S. Mint often restruck coin rarities to fulfill collector orders: Bowers writes on the topic for his Joys of Collecting column from the Sept. 1, 2014, issue of Coin World.
