U.S. Mint silver supply depleted, collecting advice offered

The U.S. Mint has exhausted its inventory of 1-ounce silver bullion 2014 American Eagles dollar coins.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. California gold nugget 'a life changer,' longtime metal detectorist 'Digger Bob' says: The nearly 70-ounce nugget found in Butte County foothills recently sold for six-figure sum.

4. Gardner's Standing Liberties: Low-mintage 1927-S quarter tops $175,000 at auction: This San Francisco Mint issue is frequently seen weakly struck, so examples with fully defined heads are coveted.

3. Mint unveils 2015 March Of Dimes silver dollar designs: The unveiling coincides with the foundation’s observance of Prematurity Awareness Month.

2. Inventory of silver 1-ounce American Eagle bullion coins at United States Mint depleted: The bureau halted sales to authorized purchasers while rebuilding its stockpile.

1. What you need to know before collecting 'classic' U.S. coins: Brad Karoleff provides information for numismatic novices in his latest Numismatic Ramblings post.

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Oct. 31, and 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 7.