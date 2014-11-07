U.S. Mint silver supply depleted, collecting advice offered
- Published: Nov 7, 2014, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. California gold nugget 'a life changer,' longtime metal detectorist 'Digger Bob' says: The nearly 70-ounce nugget found in Butte County foothills recently sold for six-figure sum.
4. Gardner's Standing Liberties: Low-mintage 1927-S quarter tops $175,000 at auction: This San Francisco Mint issue is frequently seen weakly struck, so examples with fully defined heads are coveted.
3. Mint unveils 2015 March Of Dimes silver dollar designs: The unveiling coincides with the foundation’s observance of Prematurity Awareness Month.
2. Inventory of silver 1-ounce American Eagle bullion coins at United States Mint depleted: The bureau halted sales to authorized purchasers while rebuilding its stockpile.
1. What you need to know before collecting 'classic' U.S. coins: Brad Karoleff provides information for numismatic novices in his latest Numismatic Ramblings post.
Keep up with CoinWorld.com's top stories as they are published:
Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Oct. 31, and 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 7.
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