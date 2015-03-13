Silver Roosevelt dimes in new set, prospector prices gold nugget

The Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime, top, and Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime, below, are only available in the three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver set.

5. CCAC makes its Mark Twain commemorative design recommendations: The design recommended for the silver dollar reverse was actually submitted for obverse consideration.

4. Coins from Alexander the Great era among treasures found in Israel cave: It is the second notable coin find in Israel in recent months.

3. Commemorative coins honoring Mark Twain long overdue: Bill Gibbs thinks Twain would be amused with the honor, and he was vain enough that he would also be a bit pleased.

2. Gold prospector willing to part with 87-ounce nugget find for a price: A minimum of $200,000 in Australian dollars, that's $154,572 U.S., will do the trick says Mick Brown.

1. Three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set goes on sale May 4 from U.S. Mint: The set includes two specially struck Roosevelt silver dimes.

