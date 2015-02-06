2015 High Relief gold coin a 'misfire,' Captain Kirk on new coin

Proposed design for the 2015 High Relief gold $75 coin tries to do too much with symbolism, the writer believes. Image courtesy of U.S. Mint.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.



Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.



Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Reeding variants not errors on 2015 American Eagle tenth-ounce gold bullion coins says U.S. Mint: Officials say the reeded collars are "standard tooling."

4. Royal Canadian Mint releases Hawk and Cougar bullion coins: Canada continues two series with new 2015 silver and gold bullion coins.

3. Star Trek's Captain Kirk, USS Enterprise featured on new Perth Mint silver coins: The Perth Mint is going where no mint has gone before. (So to speak.)

2. CCAC concurs with CFA on designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin: The committee did seek changes to the denomination and diameter of the coin.

1. 2015 High Relief gold $75 coin is a misfire by the Mint on many levels: A longtime collector and Coin World reader criticizes the U.S. Mint's plans in a Guest Commentary column.

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!

Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Jan. 30, and 9:48 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6.