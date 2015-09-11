1933 double eagle sighting detailed, Roman coin hoard revealed
- Published: Sep 11, 2015, 5 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Silver Roosevelt dime strikes elicit discussion: Varieties Notebook: A great deal of discussion on these varieties recently took place via email and the consensus was that they were indeed doubled die varieties.
4. Seeking a different challenge for your collecting pursuits?: Q. David Bowers: Indian Head gold $10 eagles offer hobbyists an avenue to follow.
3. 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set awaits numismatic community's response to Sept. 16 release: Customers will be limited to two sets per household.
2. Roman coin hoard found in England near Welsh border in 2013 just revealed: The hoard comprised 518 mixed copper coins struck in the second half of the third century A.D.
1. 1933 double eagle sighting leads to eventual call from FBI office: Guest Commentary: With all the recent news on the case of the 1933 gold $20 double eagles, a Coin World guest contributor decided to share some of his own experiences with one of these coins.
Connect with Coin World:
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains