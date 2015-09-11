1933 double eagle sighting detailed, Roman coin hoard revealed

Images from Illegal Tender by David Tripp. Copyright (c) 2004 by David Tripp. Reprinted by permission of Free Press, a division of Simon & Schuster Inc. N.Y.

“Mystery” 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle. Images from Illegal Tender by David Tripp. Copyright (c) 2004 by David Tripp. Reprinted by permission of Free Press, a division of Simon & Schuster Inc. N.Y.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Silver Roosevelt dime strikes elicit discussion: Varieties Notebook: A great deal of discussion on these varieties recently took place via email and the consensus was that they were indeed doubled die varieties.

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4. Seeking a different challenge for your collecting pursuits?: Q. David Bowers: Indian Head gold $10 eagles offer hobbyists an avenue to follow.

3. 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set awaits numismatic community's response to Sept. 16 release: Customers will be limited to two sets per household.

2. Roman coin hoard found in England near Welsh border in 2013 just revealed: The hoard comprised 518 mixed copper coins struck in the second half of the third century A.D.

1. 1933 double eagle sighting leads to eventual call from FBI office: Guest Commentary: With all the recent news on the case of the 1933 gold $20 double eagles, a Coin World guest contributor decided to share some of his own experiences with one of these coins.

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Editor's note: Metrics were measured between Friday, Sept. 4, and 9:30 a.m. ET Friday, Sept. 11.