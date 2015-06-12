1896 Indian Head variety found, Special Silver Set unavailable

The 1896 Indian Head, Flying 9 cent is considered to be in About Uncirculated condition, but exhibits a scratch through the last four feathers in the Indian's headdress to the second A in AMERICA.

5. How one group is putting $100,000 in dollar and half dollar coins into circulation: A thread on the Coin Community Family forum earlier this week titled, “Project $100K. Circulating Dollar and Half Dollar Coins."

4. Finding a Kennedy half dollar in circulation: Until recently, Senior Editor Paul Gilkes hadn’t seen a Kennedy half dollar in circulation or received one in change for years.

3. ‘Rarest silver coin of German Empire’ offered in Künker sale: In 1917, the German State of Saxony issued a Proof silver 3-mark coin celebrating the 400th anniversary of the Reformation.

2. 2015 Special Silver Set 'Currently Unavailable' from United States Mint: Through June 7, the Mint received orders totaling 74,913 of the maximum product limit of 75,000.

1. Collector discovers new variety for 1896 Indian Head cents: Some have dubbed it the "Flying 9" variety because of the horn-shaped raised metal protruding from the top right of the 9 in the date.

